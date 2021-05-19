Diamond slams Forbes for rating Bobi Wine above him

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has slammed Forbes Magazine following a list they released of the richest musicians in Africa this year. According to the list that sandwiched him between two Ugandans; Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone, it is far from the truth and Forbes should Google him first next time.

The top 20 list puts Bobi Wine at number 16 with $8.5 million, Diamond at number 17 with $7.8 million and Jose Chameleone with $7.5 million at 18.

Through his Instagram, he wrote: “Forbes next time Google me to know what I am really worth before putting me on your stupid richest African Musicians list!!!”

Putting fellow East African artistes Bobi Wine ahead of him and Jose Chameleone behind him, both from Uganda hasn’t worked well with his psyche because he is the self-proclaimed Simba (lion) of the region. And besides he has invested heavily outside music; WCB record label, Wasafi radio and TV, hotels plus a host of endorsements, not forgetting socialite Zari, his trophy baby mama.

Diamond is reported to have also denied Jose Chameleone a music collaboration. Therefore, the list must be hard for him to look at, particularly raising questions if he indeed really owns those businesses.

Full list: Top 20 richest Musicians in African 2021 (Forbes)

1.Youssou N’Dour – $145 – $150 million. Senegal

2.Akon – $80 million. Senegal

3.Black Coffee – $62 million. South Africa

4.Don Jazzy – $34 million. Nigeria

5.Davido – $26 million. Nigeria

7.Rudeboy – $16.5 million. Nigeria

8.Mr. P – $15.5 million. Nigeria

9.2Face Idibia – $15.2 million. Nigeria

10.D Banj – $12 million. Nigeria

11.Banky W – $10.5 million. Nigeria

12.Flavour – $9.7 million. Nigeria

13.Sarkodie – $9.5 million. Ghana

14.Jidenna – $9.5 million. Nigeria

15.Tiwa Savage – $9.2 million. Nigeria

16.Bobi Wine – $8.5 million. Uganda

17.Diamond Platnumz – $7.8 million. Tanzania

18.Jose Chameleone – $7.5 million. Uganda

19.Tinashe – $7.2 million. Zimbabwe

20.Fally Ipupa – $7 million. D.R Congo