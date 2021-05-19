Do not fall for a man like me. It will end in tears – A Pass

By Joan Murungi

For nearly three years, Singer A Pass Bagonza was in love with his former girlfriend Winnie Ruhweza (Babs Winnie).

Their relationship was all over the moon and so admirable that even his fans praised the couple on a daily.

Last year, rumour had it that the two had separated, but Bagonza gave a deaf ear to the talk. However, he later disclosed the truth about this matter. He disclosed how they are not together anymore.

While disclosing the cause of their breakup, the Nkwagala singer revealed how they no longer talk, but then admitted he still loves her (Babs Winnie).

“Some things did not work well more on a personality level not love, I still love her…” he said.

Since then, his fans have been curious about his new love life of late, but this is something the singer is not willing to work on at the moment.

“Do not fall for a man like me. It will only end in tears,” he revealed.

