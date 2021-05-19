Michelle made the first move to win Victor Ruz, source reveals

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Desire Luzinda’s daughter Michelle is said to have made the first step to win Victor Ruz’s heart before he posted a photo of the two on his social media handles.

According to a source close to Victor Ruz, Michelle reached out to Victor Ruz in his inbox just like any other women did and he was forced to be her friend.

The source reveals that there are very many old women who have been trying to talk to the young singer through his social media handles and thinking that they are talking to him, they pour out their hearts. Little did they know that they had been talking to the handler of these platforms.

“Bro! The boy is not the one who is trying to link up with Michelle. Actually, it is Michelle who is trying to win him for herself. I have been talking to the handler of Victor’s pages and he told me that Michelle texted him first, thinking that she is talking to him. She started it all. There are very many girls and older women trying to talk to him on his handles, but they do not know that they are talking to his handler. So from there, they became friends after his handler had showed him how Michelle wanted to talk to him…,” the source revealed.

The Kikomando singer had posted a photo of Desire and Michelle on his Facebook page and many of his fans were left thinking that he was eyeing Michelle.