Tha icon’s empty pockets keeping him in Ug

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan singer based in the United Kingdom, Tha icon has emptied all his pockets and is now praying for God’s salvation.

According to a source on his team handling public affairs and communications, the Te’amor singer had planned to go back to the United Kingdom early in March, but it was not possible due to to a third wave that had eaten up Europe.

The source revealed that the singer used all the money he had come with and his pockets are now empty.

“Tha icon was supposed to go back last March, but the Corona came again and he did not. When he planned to check on his visa to see whether he could leave, all visas had been cancelled. He has used all his money that he had left with and now he has a very little money to keep him alive. People here expect him to have money. They think every person from the UK has got cash, but this is not the case. The guy does not have money anymore, he even cannot go back now because he has no money and no visa. So, people should stop asking him for money…,” the person said.