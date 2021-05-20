HIV is not a curse, stop the stigma – MC Kats

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality MC Kats joined the ‘End AIDS in Uganda by 2030’ campaign as an influential figure and said HIV is not a sign of immorality or a curse.

“Having HIV is not a sign that someone is immoral or cursed. People living with HIV need our support. So you can shake their hands, show them love and please do not stigmatise them. #EndAids2030Ug.”

The campaign that is largely being run on social media is focused on HIV stigma free workplaces in Uganda set to go live during a candle light session on May 27, 2021.

MC Kats added that: “HIV is mainly spread through unsafe sex. You won’t get HIV by touching, sharing utensils or mosquito bites. Say No to unsafe Sex always.”

It should be noted that MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba made his HIV positive status public in December 2019 while out at Wave Lounge. At the time, he said he had been positive for eight years.

Later, his baby mama, singer Fille Mutoni broke down during an interview and said he was selfish to reveal his status without first consulting her.