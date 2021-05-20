Priscilla Ray tells Kazoora he’s never been her type

By Ahmad Muto

According to former city model Priscilla Ray, media personality J.Kazoora has never been her type. She made the statement while appearing on the latter’s TV show on Wednesday night.

It came after she told Kazoora that since she quit modelling, she got into farming and securing treasury bonds. The mother of three went ahead to break it down that in four months she makes over sh100 million. Kazoora without hesitation expressed regret that he missed asking her out when she had just started modelling, now he would be her husband. Ray, moved towards him in her seat rather gracefully, held his hand, locked eyes with him and said, “Kazoora, you know you have never been my type.”

Priscilla Ray was discovered at 15 years by Miss Uganda franchise holder, Brenda Nanyonjo after she walked into fashion entrepreneur, Sylvia Awori’s Slyvie’s Boutique along Kampala Road. According to Nanyonjo, she was a tomboy, but the exact specification they were looking for.