Sheebah contradicts self on feminism

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi has cut a niche for herself over the years as a vocal feminist, preaching the values of equal rights and opportunities of genders. Her energy especially in empowering women and urging women to seek independence has divided her camp after a post on social media.

She took to her Facebook page and shared a post that attracted a barrage of conflicting opinions. The post read: “Some women want to become a millionaire. Some women want to marry a millionaire. Both are fine.”

According to a section of her followers, that post went against the values of feminism that advocates for independence and the ability to do everything men do.

Khamis William wrote: “I thought the idea of feminism stands, advocates for women power women emancipation, women independence, and according to the feminists they are capable of anything. So why marry a millionaire to be a millionaire? It is called depending on a man’s wealth in order to be a millionaire, so where is the idea of feminism that women can be independent?

Lulu The Poet: “Feminism is not all about what a woman should become. It is also about what a woman already is, and that society should accept her or leave her alone or accept her and leave her alone. Both are fine. Kind regards A Feminist-ish.”

Bwire Ivan: “I pity girls who read this from Sheebah because they will never marry.”

However, some agreed with her.

Sheebah has lately taken to subtly trolling the institution of marriage. Two months ago she shared a bunch of illustrations of scenarios under which everyone should be comfortable with their choices – married or not. Last week she asked women to walk out of relationships if they are not happy.