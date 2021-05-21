Ali Kiba slams Diamond for reacting to fake Forbes list

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba has slammed his longtime rival Diamond Platnumz for complaining about what has largely turned out to be a fake Forbes Africa list.

This comes days after Diamond took to his Instagram to call out the American business magazine for ranking him number 17 on their list of the richest African artistes this year, implying that he thinks he is richer than that. On his Instagram, he wrote: “Forbes next time Google me to know what I am really worth before putting me on your stupid richest African Musicians list!”

Because he brought the list to the fore, it garnered a lot of attention and therefore, the public sought to know how legit it was. It emerged it was not from Forbes since they did not have it anywhere on their platforms and products.

Ali Kiba threw shade at Diamond, deflecting it off a one Sadala. Via Twitter, he urged the Waah singer to stop whining about a fake list. “Sadala, listen to me, not a single one of the people you lie to yourself are your peers have announced they have money on Facebook. There is no need to complain. If you tell us you have money, we will believe you.”

As much as he tried veiling it, his followers and Diamond’s fans saw through it fast.

Until a year ago, it seemed they had made up, but Ali Kiba turned down Diamond’s offer to have him perform at his Wasafi Festival, a sign he was not comfortable with him.