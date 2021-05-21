Flavia Tumusiime used to be my type – Feffe Bussi

By Ahmad Muto

Luga flow rapper Feffe Busi has revealed that media personality Flavia Tumusiime used to give him butterflies until recently, but he has not seen any one better yet.

According to the Who is who rapper, Flavia has grown with time and has now exceeded what he fancied.

This comes as a surprise because despite being a lyrically gifted star rapper, he never mentioned it anywhere, and if he was not pressured by presenters at a local radio station into revealing her identity, he had ducked the question skillfully.

Feffe Bussi is an addition to the number of musicians that have publicly claimed to have hots for the radio presenter and former news anchor. Dancehall singer A Pass was the most prominent of them all, pursuing with aggression until she got married.

Flavia got married to sports pundit Andrew Kabuura in January 2019 and they have since been blessed with a baby boy. While sharing her motherhood experience on her Instagram, on May 19, 2021, she got her fans wondering if she is already contemplating baby number two.