Juliana tried to pay me with a plate of food – Nince Henry

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and songwriter Nince Henry has weighed in on reports that singer Juliana Kanyomozi got him to write her two songs years ago and was paid with a plate of food at a fancy city restaurant, and later snatched the song from her. The two songs, one afro beat and another R&B according to reports were valued at over sh1m in 2010.

According to Henry, Juliana approached him with her manager, a one Eddie and asked for a number of songs to make an album. He did not consider asking for money because he was working with Juliana, a successful artiste. One was to be produced by Henry Kiwuwa and the other by Paddyman. Later Juliana changed her mind after the first song turned out horrible and stopped returning his calls, only to get back months later asking for a meeting. That was when with her manager, they bought him food and claimed it was payment.

“She paid for studio time but did not pay me saying we still had a whole album. Because she is Juliana, I was not bothered. Then she stopped picking my calls. Later they called for a meeting where they bought me food and later claimed they fed me so well that I changed my mind about payment. They convened the meeting so they had to pay,” Henry said.

However, he notes that later, sensing Juliana had abandoned the song Cinderalla he decided to record it himself. Hardly had the song picked than he had Juliana’s version playing on radio sparking off a feud between them. He vindicates her though saying she did not release her version, but someone stole it from Dream Studio for that purpose. That he was never paid and he is not in touch with Juliana.