Levixone nominated in USA Maranatha Awards

By Paul Waiswa

The Year 2021 is a year of great change musically in the career of Levixone following the numerous goodies and elevations that have come along his music ladder since the year started. Gospel musician Levixone has been nominated for the prestigious Maranatha Award in the United States of America.

The singer known for his hit song Chikibombe has been nominated under the category of Outstanding Male Ministers from Africa and will be battling it out with other gospel gurus including Dusin Oyekan (Nigeria) and Guardian Angel (Kenya) among others.

Levixone through a post has rallied all fans and lovers of his music to vote for him and bring home the prestigious award. I am humbled and here requesting you to please vote for Levixone. I humbly seek your support through voting as to emerge victorious as an award recipient in this edition,” Levixone appealed. Fellow artists like John Blaq, Grace Nakimera, and Ykee Benda congratulated Levixone for securing the huge nomination and urged Ugandans to rally behind him.

Online voting for the nominees opened on May 1 and will go on until July 1. The award gala is scheduled for August 28, in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States of America.

Maranatha Awards Global is a USA program seeking to acknowledge effective Kingdom Diplomacy globally. The award ceremony is facilitated by Maranatha Global Revival Networks (MGRN).