Spice Diana claims Sheebah’s fans are frustrating her endorsements

By Ahmad Muto

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, singer Spice Diana took to social media to ask fellow singer, Sheebah Karungi’s fans who call themselves – Sheebaholics – to stop insulting her. She wrote: “For sure sheebaholics mulekere awo okunvuma nokumpemula ku account yange. Sirina kyenali mbakoze. Mukisusizza.”

On Friday, while appearing on YouTube illuminate her claim in detail. She noted that she does not blame Sheebah as a person for not reigning on her fans as much as she has on her part on ‘Spice gadgets.’

Diana explained that she has kept quiet for long seeing Sheebah’s loyalists camping on her social media pages waiting to unleash misery on every post she shares with her fans. She claims it is impacting negatively on her endorsement deals with companies.

“I have kept quiet for long. I respect Sheebah a lot, the reason I can’t beef her. I am working with several brands so after posting, I come back to check comments because companies ask for screenshots to gauge performance. But I find insults coming from a particular team,” she said.So how did she know it was the Sheebaholics? She explained that after constant insults, the names become so familiar that they are like celebrities to her. On checking out their profiles, they have added Sheebah’s name or ‘Sheebaholics’ among other things attributed to the ‘Boy fire’ singer.

She added that they now attack her even on WhatsApp and she has no idea how they got her number.