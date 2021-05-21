StarMade to drop Made In Kampala debut EP

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

StarMade Grupo fast rising musician StarMade real name Rufai Waris Olanrewaju is set to drop a banger and killer Ep dubbed Made in Kampala. The Ugandan based, but born in Nigeria versatile and talented artist is going to become a bigger household name because of his hit songs that are set on the EP. When you listen to the songs on the EP, he is apparently creating a new trend in the African industry.

The release is set for 21st and it will be ready for streaming on all music platforms. The quality of the music is on point from the lyrics to the beats and production is master class.

The ‘Made In Kampala’ EP has like juice, Virus, Night, Hadijjah, Heavy and Odoweyu. All these jams on the EP were written and produced originally by StarMade.

STARMADE GRUPO aka SMG is a Nigerian-led global music and entertainment company coming out of Nigeria, but based in the cultural melting pot of Kampala, Uganda. One of its main objectives is to promote talent.