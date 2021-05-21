Zari refuses to compensate fans conned using her name

By Ahmad Muto

South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has attacked a fan who got conned using her name and now wants her to take responsibility. According to a letter and a thread of emails she shared on her Instagram, the victim, a one Joweria Namusoke asked her to return the money that was conned from her claiming the mother of five cheats people under the pretext of helping. In one of the threads, she wrote: “Go back to the pages you gave your money. When I write and warn people about scams which are posted on fake pages, you idiots don’t believe until you have been robbed then you come claiming.”

On her Instagram, she emphasized that she will keep warning her followers, they will get robbed at the expense of their brains and will never take responsibility. The post also has a letter signed by a one Glen Sithole seeking compensation.

She captioned both claims: “1. I will never take responsibility for things I didn’t do…. I will keep warning you, so try whatever it is at your own risk. I think she FINALLY went to MY ACTUAL PAGE and found my real email. Question is why didn’t she use the same approach to ask me if the people she was talking to are legit. Why now? Go back where it started.



2. I will not stop exposing you. This one has sent me a registered mail. You know I post about the college and it is easy to Google and find the address. I cannot wait to meet this fool if he escalates this to court. Everyone who knows me I do not do messenger or even respond to my Instagram dms? Sir, I want to see your conversations and the WhatsApp number you were chatting to. Thank God with technology now everything is very traceable. I NEVER ASK FOR FINANCIAL AID, I DONT TAKE PEOPLE ABROAD FOR JOBS, I DON’T ASK MONEY TO DO ZARI, I DONT DO ANY OF THAT.”