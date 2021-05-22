Diamond’s hotel closes in Tanzania

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz’s fancy hotel in Tanzania is under lock and key, just a year after its grand opening. Diamond who until this week had a fake Forbes list shake his position as one of Africa’s richest musicians had the three-star hotel cease operations generating debate on whether he has failed to operate it.

However, reports have emerged that the hotel located in Mikocheni B, Dar es salaam was closed for renovation. That they are working to give it a befitting status.

This comes in the wake of claims that the singer did not actually buy the hotel, but his name was being used as a marketing tool. His critics claimed he was not rich enough to be able to own a hotel.

According to the richest musicians list, he is only worth $7.8 million (about sh28b). He reportedly owns Wasafi Radio, TV and WCB music record label. The hotel is assumed by some to have done well since he took charge in 2020.

While in South Africa where he had gone to see his baby mama Zari and their children Nillan and Tiffah, he reportedly spent about sh1.6 million on new teeth grillz that he flaunted on social media.