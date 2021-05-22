Isaiah Katumwa’s ‘Dance Again’ on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Most Added list

By Paul Waiswa

It is great news for renowned Ugandan Saxophonist Isaiah Katumwa and the country at large as his latest single Dance Again song features on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Most Added list.

Katumwa and fans were exhilarated waking up on Thursday morning and learning that their one-week-old jam had enormously flourished in the Jazz music world.

According to Billboard, Dance Again is among the top Smooth Jazz tracks added to over six new stations. Most Added is the total number of new adds officially reported by each reporting station or by automatic add thresholds for stations not allowed to report ads.

Isaiah Katumwa is a Ugandan jazz musician and self-taught saxophonist. He is credited for turning many people in Uganda into jazz enthusiasts.

His experience and love for the saxophone date back over 20 years, but he broke onto the international professional music scene eight years ago at a time when jazz in Uganda and in east Africa did not have a significant presence on the music scene.

In 2006, Isaiah released Sinza album that even featured on BBC focus on Africa.

This was a breakthrough album with the mega-hit song Sinza that earned him wide national and international recognition.