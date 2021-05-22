Prove you bought my songs, I will release an album – Sizza Man to critic

By Ahmad Muto

UK-based Ugandan singer Sizza Man challenged his fan who was questioning his presence online, that he has been reduced to posting non music related issues instead of recording music.

According to Andy Leju, Sizza Man has morphed into a journalist, constantly sharing questionnaires instead of music projects. “You are asking too many questions, give us new music. Have you become a journalist these days?”

The Kimuli singer in his response implied that Ugandans do not support local talent and therefore if he is demanding music, he should show proof he has been consuming Sizza Man’s music so he can release more.

“Andy Leju, if you show me proof you ever bought any of my old songs, I will release an album now.”

A section of his fans supported his argument saying if one indeed seeks the artiste’s music, they should have evidence that they have been consuming.

He is a father of two, after welcoming his daughter Charlotte Nassuna in September 2020.