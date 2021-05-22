Rema, Hamza Dubai photos deleted

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula’s fans entered the weekend in low spirits after discovering that all the photos she shared with them on social media while in Dubai weeks ago have now disappeared from Facebook. It has them wondering if there is a problem in paradise that they are only being prepared for the news.

It should be remembered that Rema started updating her fans about the Dubai trip right at Entebbe International Airport, and continued giving day by day, hour by hour updates during her stay in the United Arab Emirates city. Did her account fall into the hands of hackers?

Her fans asked questions and gave suspect opinions.

MoniChris Any: “Where are our lovely photos of an inspirational marriage? What is going on Rema?”

Mama Bulamu: “Photos, and videos deleted. Only remaining one video of happy birthday to Doctor. Who is playing with Rema’s page. Cannot stop crying comrades.”

Najj Suma: “One thing l know about Rema bamukuza God forbid if there seperate mukyala Ssebunya cannot delete their pics olabe she did not delete Kenzo pics like how other artists do de likes of prima,