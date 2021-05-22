Sheilah Gashumba trashes Fameika, says Rickman is her boyfriend

By Ahmad Muto

It is no longer a speculation, socialite Sheilah Gashumba has finally disclosed that singer Rickman is her boyfriend. This was while appearing on Bukedde TV. She said she cannot bet on the future, but Rickman is an amazing guy and she does not have to prove it to anyone. Remember, this is a regurgitation of the statement she made about God’s Plan.

That said, they threw a question about rapper Fik Fameica at her and she went for the kill. She stated that Fameica has never been her boyfriend and therefore not part of those on her list of exs. She went ahead to say that anybody claiming they dated should produce a single picture of them together, and the reward is $1,000.

However, as if not to put a bullet in her foot, she said there is one that was taken in Nairobi, Kenya that also has singer Vinka and TV presenter Douglas Lwanga.

“Rickman is my boyfriend. I have never dated Fik Fameica. I have no single picture with him. We were just friends. I have never said we were in a relationship. Get a picture of me and him together and receive $1,000. The only one available was taken in Nairobi. It has me, him, Vinka and Douglas Lwanga,” he said.