Bobi enabled me meet Museveni – Aganaga

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Khalifa Aganaga who was a member of NUP for about two seconds has hailed its principal, Bobi Wine for enabling him meet President Yoweri Museveni, a thing that was initially a preserve of only the likes of Bebe Cool.

According to Aganaga, he last interacted with Bobi Wine in July 2020, but has no problem with him like it is assumed. He left after disagreeing with the team over the party’s vetting process, not Bobi as a person.

He explained that if it was not for Bobi creating a situation that made artistes people of interest, the President would never have added him among his contacts.

“I last talked to Bobi Wine last year around July. I have no issues with him. I wish him good luck. I thank him for this opportunity because if it was not for him, I would never have met the President. We became friends. The President even has my number. At times I sit there and think about it, if Bobi had not created this situation, I would not have been here,” Aganaga said.

He also took a swipe at Ashburg Kato, once one of Bobi Wine’s communications mavens saying he is a very ungrateful person who would not have gotten anywhere without Bobi Wine.

“I am not like Ashburg Kato who said Bobi did nothing for him. Let me pick it from here, I know he is happy for me. I do not regret leaving NUP, I was not fitting there so joined where I am appreciated.”