Canary Mugume introduced by fiancée Sasha

By Ahmad Muto

Following their kukyala on May 8, 2021, journalist Canary Mugume got introduced by his fiancée Sasha Ferguson to her parents in Buziga on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Unlike the kukyala, this was attended by a slightly bigger delegation, led by veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, and his sister Margaret Muhanga.

This time, it did not take them over a week to release photos. It was done immediately by Mugume who took to Twitter to share the news he got accepted by Sasha’s family with his followers.

“Earlier today, Sasha introduced me to her family. Super excited about our new journey,” he captioned the photo of them together.

Sasha is a former TV personality who hosted a Teens show on the now defunct WBS TV.