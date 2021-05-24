Fashion show to promote Menstrual Health slated for Friday

By Paul Waiswa

The Wellbeing Foundation will on Friday 28th May celebrate two years of creative activism for menstrual rights and Sexual Reproduction and Health Rights (SRHR).

The celebrations will have the Foundation hold a fundraising fashion show known as the Menstrual Shebang Fashion Show at MoTIV 7k Old Port Bell Road.

According to the organizers, the aim of the fashion show is to promote Menstrual Health in the country. The show apart from promoting menstrual health will also celebrate the fact that one of it’s aims is to build a bridge between the worlds of stories of the girls/Women that the foundation works with and the world of corporate companies, artistes, leader and civic world.

” The Menstrual Shebang Fashion Show will raise funds towards the menstrual station situated in Kisenyi also intends to create a movement of period proud and period supportive people in Uganda,” Shyaka Lwanyaanga Farid founder of The Wellbeing Foundation says.

The Menstrual Shebang Fashion Show will raise funds towards the menstrual station situated in Kisenyi (Photo: Paul Waiswa)

The Menstrual Station in Kisenyi operates a health hub and a creative space where free menstrual material, running water, washrooms and the opportunity to sewing classes, dance classes, health education, game events and art gatherings are offered to the young people in the Kisenyi slums.

“The show is inspired by the fight for equal enjoyment of participation in day to day life and rights. The shame and stigma brought about by beliefs and myths connected to religious and cultural meaning affects perception of menstruation and the way they are treated. In many ways this makes them feel less or unworthy. We intend to start a conversation around period shame,” Shyaka emphasizes.

Wellbeing Foundation members demonstrate menstrual hygiene to girls in Kisenyi (Photo: Paul Waiswa

She further explains: ” When we have half of the population’s (people who menstruate) body rights violated and can’t be fully productive, we are limiting the productivity of the whole society . That is what we are trying to do with the Menstrual Shebang! Call upon all you out there, everyone join us as we smash #periodshame!”

The Menstrual Shebang Fashion show will be the first of its kind has collaborated with different players in the Fashion industry. These include Joram Muzira & JMM, Hair by Zzziwa, MoTIV, MONA Faces and Statement by Lann among others.