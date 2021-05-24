I am willing to collaborate with Rema – Kenzo

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Eddy Kenzo, he is very open to a music collaboration with his ex, Rema Namakula if his fans feel it is one of the projects they would like to see him work on.

This was while appearing on a local television interview when one of his fans asked him to consider a collaboration. However, he noted that as much as he is okay, they will also have to go to Rema and seek her opinion.

“I am open to the idea of a collaboration with her. I am tasking you to ask her the same when you find her. Tell her I have accepted a collaboration,” he said.

Kenzo has a daughter with Rema, who is now married to Hamza Sebunya. Rema’s engagement to the gynaecologist left Kenzo emotionally upset in 2019 when it became public. However, like fans demanded a collaboration when they were still together, the demand has now intensified.