I was robbed in quarantine – Ziza Bafana

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ziza Bafana claims he was robbed while in quarantine following his arrest in September last year for illegally crossing the border into Tanzania to perform.

Real name Richard Kasendwa, the gig was organised at a motel in Mutukula called Happiness. On his way back, he got nabbed by security together with four members of his team members and they ended up in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

However, he claims while there, they made sure they stripped him to the last penny.

“I went to Tanzania to perform. I went there to work. They offered me money that was hard to resist. But on return, they made sure they fully exhausted me financially. In quarantine they conducted a Covid-19 test using a swab and the nightmare started,” he explained.

It should be noted that immediately after Bafana left quarantine with the other members of his team, his financial woes became public. It was disturbing at the time given he had just risked it to go perform across the border.