“Nkwagadde nyo Fille tomenya mutima…,” Gravity Omutujju, Fille release collaboration

By Hussein Kiganda

Lugaflow rapper and songwriter Gereson Wabuyi also known as Gravity Omutujju has outed a collabo with songbird Fille Mutoni.

Dubbed Dirty, the song is a mixture of soft voices offered in by Fille and frog-like voices from the rapper. This seems to make it confusing. One may think it is a love ballad and another may think it is a dissing song. It js something like Ashanti and Ja Rule.

“Omukwano nali ngumaze, but I went and fell for you, many men have spoken to me, but I have decided to give my ears to you…,” sings the soft voiced Fille.

“Nkwagadde nyo Fille tomenya mutima…,” Gravity Omutujju raps.

“Tonkola dirty, nkwagadde nyo, nkwewadde nyo, tonkola ebibi…,” the two sing together.

As soon the song was outed, fans on social media rushed to make conclusions basing on the lyrics, that the two are sharing bedsheets. As many called for Kat’s interference, others minded about how Gravity was dressed up.

“Simanya enaku zino wesala email ya Mc Kats?,” Richmond Edge wrote.

“Gravity MC Kats akusse!,” Khedio Scenario wrote.

“How she handled this SMAU executive, I know she bought you the suit too,” al-Hanywar Franq Bin Opiya commented.