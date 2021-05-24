Pallaso claims he jumpstarted Sheebah’s career

By Ahmad Muto

Singers Pallaso and Sheebah Karungi have not greeted each other voluntarily for a while now. However, the former took offence when a question about an allegation he stole the song Nalonda came up during a live television interview.

He slammed the claim by upcoming artiste, King Avidon saying it has no ounce of truth, especially given he jumpstarted Sheebah’s career with their collaboration Go down low and Spice Diana’s with Masanyalaze shortly after returning from the US.

“I returned and jumpstarted Sheebah’s career with Go down low. I unlocked Spice Diana’s career recording with her Masanyalaze. I did not even have a manager then. So how do I steal a song? These are people who just do not want to see us prosper,” he fumed.

And he added that he singlehandedly got MTV Base on their knees, nominating him in the Listener’s Choice category after having snubbed him on the first set of nominations.

Pallaso also noted that his (Soma) concert and Kyandondo Rugby Grounds flopped 3 years ago and he got ridiculed after investing millions. “I got to MTV awards on their knees to nominate me after refusing to nominate me. I am that man. I went to Kyadondo, my concert flopped, laughed and ridiculed me. I invested over sh150m and employed all the media houses that taunted me. I still got up, they still think I have the time to mix paraffin with water?”