Stop bothering my wife over her weight – Salvado

By Ahmad Muto

City comedian Patrick Salvado has slammed those that have taken to commenting about his wife, Daphne Frankstock’s weight proposing she loses some. According to him, he loves her the way she is and those bothering her should know that he made his choice, if he wanted skinny, he would have married one.

“I love this woman with all her weight. If you find her weight a problem – please marry yours and make them sleep in the gym – I love my woman just the way she is. Mbu akendeze ko mschwwwwww all you ladies saying she should lose weight, well if I wanted a weightless woman, I would have married you,” he wrote on Facebook.

He ended his rant with #Stopbodyshaming. It is important to note that body shaming – the act of taunting a person for their physical appearance – is common on social media.

Salvado married Daphne, the mother of their three children in December 2020 after welcoming their youngest child in July of the same year. It came after seven years together.