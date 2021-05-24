The Baninas release another love ballad

By Hussein Kiganda

Twin duo, Ryan Chris Banina and Joe Banina also known as the Baninas have released yet another song dubbed Love story.

The twins released the audio a few days ago. Sounding interestingly sweet on the saxophone, the audio has got powerful soft vocals and touching lyrics that are powerful enough to melt down any woman’s heart.

“Omukwano gwo bugagga, siyina kyembala mubulamu bwange, nga balloon omutali mukka, gwe wotali bwembeera…,” sings one of the twins in the first verse.

The two captured the hearts of many with songs like Win anything, Munakyaalo, Body language, Kiberemu and the most trending being Like I do.