King Oyo hosted by Bishop T.D Jakes

By Ahmad Muto

The King of Tooro, King Oyo has met with American Bishop, author and film maker TD Jakes at his non-denominational American church, Potter’s House in Dallas Texas.

Via the King’s Twitter page, he lauded the 63-year-old Bishop for hosting him, adding that they discussed the Kingdom and he extended him an invitation to visit the Kingdom.

“Was hosted by Bishop T.D Jakes of Potter’s House Church. Grateful for the warm reception. We discussed potential partnerships for development and prosperity of Tooro Kingdom. I thank @BishopJakes for accepting my invitation to #VisitTooro,” he tweeted.

This comes days after King Oyo attended the wedding of his sister, Princess Komuntale to Anthony Philip, a Jamaican DJ and IT specialist in Texas, US.