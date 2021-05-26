My boyfriend is seven years my Junior – Bad Black

By Ahmad Muto

According to city socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black, her boyfriend, Asha is seven years her junior and too smart for his age. She noted that she sees no reason why people ask her about it because she finds him worthy in every other aspect.

She said: “I am making 32 years in July this year while Asha will be making 26 in December. Difference is seven years which is not big, it means his mother was pregnant with him when I was in Primary two. So I am not old. He is young in age, but is old in every other aspect of life.”

Bad Black who engaged this month says she is looking forward to their wedding that is set to take place in Zanzibar where she plans to have a few guests, not more than 50 including reps from ‘genuine’ media outlets like Bukedde.

She revealed that the engagement came after two years.