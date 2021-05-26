Ring Rapper gets Atlantic Records deal

By Ahmad Muto

Budding rapper, the sensational Ring Rapper got heads at American Record label, Atlantic Records spinning after dropping a remake of Jamaica dancehall star, Sean Paul’s 2002 record ‘Like Glue.’

According to an email written to him, the record label expressed admiration and congratulated him upon the feat. Sean Paul’s team management requested him to share with them the video via email.

“Atlantic Records. Sean Paul Team management. Dear Mr ring rapper ratata. We are here to congratulate you on the like Glue cover project. Indeed you are talented. We have grand plans to work and support you. Please forward us that video on the email below. Thanks.,” they wrote.

In the video, the 14-year-old is seen bare chested, outdoors with a studio microphone and a laptop spewing the lyrics word for word. On Wednesday, May 26 2021, he wrote on his Facebook letting his fans know about what is likely to turn out to be a life changing project for him.

“Good new day to u all my people @atlanticrecords They have given me a chance to Work with one of there artists. They have paid the studio in Uganda for me to make a song such that I can send it to them ..more blessings. I will be updating you everything here. Thank you UGANDA for love and support. Ring to the world,” he wrote.