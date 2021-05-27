Get off my womb – Angella Katatumba

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Angella Katatumba has asked those bothering her with the idea of bearing children to excuse her because she is not under any pressure whatsoever, time is on her side. However, she noted that it should not be misinterpreted because she has a big heart for children, the reason she conceived the idea of her charity Foundation.

“I am not under pressure to bear children, I still have my time. But I have love kids and doing charity work. That is why I have the Angella Katatumba Foundation. I am just not ready,” she said.

That said, she added that at this rate, if she ever conceived, she would not want it to become an item of breaking news, but rather she would likely organise a press conference to let the public know.

“When the time is right you all will know because at this rate, if I conceive, I will need to let the public know fast. My prayer for now is to do better in my charity and drink less,” she added.

Angella was born in 1975 in Nairobi, Kenya, making her 46 years old and she has been in the music industry for more than a decade with a few men linked to her the last 36 months.