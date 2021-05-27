Kenzo, Azawi, Fameica shine at Africa Day Concert

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan artistes Eddy Kenzo, Fik Fameica and Azawi represented Uganda at the just concluded Africa Day Concert held on Wednesday May 2. The annual Pan-African gig was held on multiple stages from Nigeria to South Africa, broadcasted on YouTube and MTV Base. The Ugandan trio featured as contributors.

Performances came from Bahati, Bella Shmurda, Blaq Diamond, Elaine, Focalistic, Gyakie & Omah Lay, Suspect 95, Teni and Zuchu.

Singer Eddy Kenzo welcomed Kenyan singer Bahati on stage and his remarks about him were: “Ladies and gentlemen, the next performer is my neighbour, my brother, my friend and we even have a song together. This man loves God and then we did a song for mama. Bahati here all the way from Nairobi, Kenya.” He performed the song Wanani that according to him was released at the height of Covid-19.

Meanwhile Fameica appeared immediately after Nigerian singer, Teni’s performance and said “Black is Africa and we are proud to be black.”

Like last year, Sierra Leonean – American actor, Idris Elba was the host of the virtual concert.

This year’s edition was dedicated to all those who lost their lives due to the covid-19 pandemic and the first responders who risked their lives to treat the public and continue to do so.

Last year, Uganda was represented by Bebe Cool at the Africa Day Benefit concert.