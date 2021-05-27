Pallaso admits Kato Lubwama lives in his head rent free

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Pallaso, when he became a victim of xenophobic attack in South Africa in February 2020, former Rubaga South legislator, Kato Lubwama taunted him to the point he nearly considered violence. He claims he nearly lost his life, and still has scars, but the comedian was busy poking fun at him calling it a stunt. That it was a strange lesson. Pallaso says he was close to recording a diss song when he was tipped that Lubwama would use it to his advantage and embarrass him the more.

“I retaliated and still wanted to do more. I was angry. I even considered recording for him a song. I almost died for no reason, but he was busy on me. Before I recorded the song, someone pulled me to the side and said negativity attracts negativity, if you do not want to get dirty do not get in the mud, tell your own story,” he said. Following a live Facebook video that the Team Good Music shared at the time after allegedly escaping the attackers, a section of Ugandans amplified by Lubwama refused to believe him, alleging that he was beaten by South Africans after he attempted to woe their women.

The Malamu singer made the remarks about Lubwama during a live television interview.