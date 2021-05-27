Rema trolled for weak wedding stunt of ‘handbag’ Namulondo

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula’s friend has shared a video of her best friend Evelyn Namulondo on social media, fully made up and dressed in a white wedding gown. She captioned the video: “Congs congsss my sister Namulondo omugoleeeeeee. God has done it.”

Namulondo got baptized Rema’s ‘handbag’ after her presence wherever the singer went became hard to miss to even the least observant.

The congratulatory message however got her fans reminding her that they have been seeing Namulondo on boda bodas all around the city the last few days and therefore, there is no way she could have become a bride overnight. Besides, some demanded to see photos of the groom and of the ceremony while others were disappointed saying that if there was truth to it, Namulondo would have gotten a chance to get busy and become productive instead of carrying Rema’s handbags.

City comedian Patrick Salvado’s wife Daphne Frankstock wrote: “Naye Rema. I have died… I cannot wait to hear fake stories from this post.”

Blessed Queen Tisa replied: “Same to me, I saw Namulondo on boda boda every day passing Bunamwaya stage , when was this, yet today she passed by Bosa kikomando PLC.”

Sharifa Mutyaba: “Congratulations.” let her get married instead of carrying ur bag all the time.”

Naham Kavy: “Mbu congratulations which video of the song and if not which bridal event this time.”

Namulondo, has also spoken out on rumours that there could be problems in paradise after it emerged days ago that Rema deleted their Dubai photos with husband, Hamza Sebunya off her facebook page. Speaking to Bukedde, she said deletion of the photos has nothing to do with the couple.

It should be remembered that last week, Spice Diana tried to pull a stunt with Nince Henry moments before releasing their song Body, but her fans saw through it and told her it was a terrible feat.