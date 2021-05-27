Sheebah responds to Spice Diana with numbers

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi has subtly reacted to Spice Diana’s call last week asking Sheebaholics to stop trolling her on social media, and also demanding their principal to reign in on them like she does on her ‘Spice Gadgets.’

Sheebah has now responded with numbers from local music download and aggregation site, Howwe’s most popular artistes list flaunting her number of views – 20.21 million. She is ontop while Spice Diana is the 13th with only 6.32 million views. Therefore Sheebah is ahead by over 14 million views. She shared the screenshot with the caption: “Thank you so much Sheebaholics. I appreciate you’ll so much. #GodAboveAll.”

Her closest contender is BET award winner Eddy Kenzo at 17.46 million views and the Goodyfe duo of Radio & Weasel with 16.75 million views.

Some of her fans deciphered the jab in a flash and directed it accordingly.

Doperthisyear wrote: “Then you tell me Spice Diana is better than @Ksheebah1.

According to Spice Diana, her and Sheebah have a warm professional relationship, but the latter’s fans have made her life uncomfortable by pitting them against each other.