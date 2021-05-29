Bobi Wine unveils Eddie Mutwe’s new born

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and former presidential candidate, Bobi Wine unveiled his body guard, Eddie Ssebuufu popularly known as Eddie Mutwe’s new born baby on Friday, May 29, 2021.

Through his social media pages, he wrote: “My brother Eddie Mutwe was blessed with a bouncing baby boy last night. Mother and baby are in good health condition. We give thanks to God. Even if he is still locked up in Kitalya Prison for no reason. I hope this news will warm his heart and make him strong.”

The new born is Eddie Mutwe’s fourth with his lawyer wife that he has kept out of the spotlight. This comes two weeks after the passing of his grandfather, Mzee Kayiwa who was laid to rest in Busujju, Mityana.

Eddie Mutwe was arrested in December 2020 with singer Nubian Li and over 40 other Bobi Wine supporters. He was denied bail on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 when 18 members of the group were granted by the army court. His bail application according to the court is still being examined and hearing is set for Tuesday, June 8, 2021.