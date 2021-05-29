Diamond only East African with a BET awards 2021 nod

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award winning Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz has for the third time received a BET awards nomination in the 2021 edition in the Best International Act category.

He is the only artiste from East Africa set to try his luck this year in the prestigious award. He is set to flex for it with Nigeria’s Wizkid and Burnaboy, France’s Aya Nakamura and Youssoupha, Brazil’s Emicida, UK’s Headie One and Young T and Bugsey.

Diamond first took a shot at the award in 2014 and 2016 in the Best International Act Category, but lost. He was beaten to it by his protégé, Rayvanny who was the first Tanzanian artiste to win a BET award after scooping the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Act. He became the second artiste with the award from East Africa after Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo’s who won the 2015 International Viewer’s Choice Award. The award is set for Sunday, June 27 2021.