Former Keko, GNL manager Shadrack Kuteesa thanks wife for sobriety

By Ahmad Muto

Former Platinumz Entertainment boss, Shadrack Kutessa who is known for introducing rappers Keko, GNL, Don MC, St. Nellysade among others has marked five years in marriage.

Shadrack made it a point to note how at the time he met Suzan, he was struggling to give up on drugs and only survived getting dragged into a rehab by a whisker and that she is worth all the credit for turning him into a husband material.

He tweeted: “Happy 5th anniversary to us Susan Kuteesa you gracefully turned a bad man gadget into a family man.”

Speaking to The Kampala Sun in 2019, Shadrack revealed that he got saved and joined Watoto church in 2016 where they were told co-habiting was a sin. Susan had moved in in 2014. They went home and separated rooms before getting married shortly. They have a household of four children.