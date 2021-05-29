Grace Nakimera rallies against UMA and UgaApp

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Grace Nakimera has revealed that she has never been a member or considered joining the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and does not look forward to joining it or any other musicians’ association. In her opinion, it will not add a thing to her career. She stated that she is part of the association being led by Jesus.

That said, she did not show ignorance about the local music app called UgaApp that is being touted to artistes to enable them make money online through streaming and downloads. She argued against the idea of artistes joining, telling them not to sell their craft to it because it is the equivalent of surrendering control of their craft to a group of people.

“I do not believe in the app and therefore not part of it. I am advising artistes to avoid it because you cannot sell your car to another person and still continue driving it. Your music and talent is yours so take charge and do not sell,” she protested.

The news about UgaApp has been received with mixed reaction by entertainers and content creators, some for, other against it. Singer Hellen Lukoma asked to be educated about its mechanics while music legend, Afrigo’s Moses Matovu is yet to hear about it.