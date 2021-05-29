So what if Juliana’s baby is mine? – Pr. Mondo

By Ahmad Muto

City Pastor Mondo Mugisha has responded to social media buzz alleging that songstress, Juliana Kanyomozi’s baby could be his. According to him, Ugandans are in the habit of dragging public figures in the news when they go off their radar and no longer show up anywhere. He accused the peddlers of wanting to throw his honour and that of Juliana into question forgetting they are attacking a one year old child.

“Why are you attacking a child of one year? These people just want to embarrass Juliana and put my integrity into question. These are mafias and she is aware of them. If they do not see you in the media, they want to expose you. Let us say the child is mine, is it a public issue? Is it a public concern?’ he raged.

He claims the public should know he has a wife and family that is very private and should therefore stop linking him to several women including socialite Doreen Kabareebe.

The Empowerment Christian Centre Church International pastor fled the country in January saying he was on the run. It came after he appeared before the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in December 2020 on allegations of a sh5b fraud.