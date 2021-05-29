Spice Diana’s manager learnt everything from me – Ziza Bafana

By Ahmad Muto

Dancehall singer Ziza Bafana has revealed that his former manager who is currently managing singer Spice Diana, Roger Lubega owes his success to him. He argued that he is the reason Roger got a breakthrough as a manager in the music business because nobody knew Roger before he gave him a chance to manage him.

He added that those claiming they fell out and are no longer friends should know that because he introduced him to the public, they have a father-son relationship and fathers do not denounce their sons.

He said: “I introduced manager Roger to this industry. He is my son because I got him in this business. He was those ends doing something else. You all did not know him, but knew him through me. Can you chase your son?”

Roger and Bafana fell out five years ago after barely six months of working together. Bafana accused his former manager of mismanaging his finances after his Tulimaje concert which Roger denied and demanded an apology from the singer.