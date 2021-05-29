Tinafierce queries Sheilah and ex’s cyber bullying crusade

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Christine Kirungi popularly known as Tinafierce has taken a swipe at her tormentors of the ‘End social media bullying campaign’ of June 2020. According to rumours that were spread by the engineers of the campaign then, led by Sheilah Gashumba and ex-boyfriend God’s Plan then, they were allegedly the reason her TV show, ‘Scoop On Scoop’ on Urban Television got suspended indefinitely by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

She tweeted: “But also let me ask.. what happened to the cyber bullying movement on these streets? Nga yatambula! It is almost its one year anniversary.”

It should be noted that after the show got suspended, Sheilah and God’s Plan took to social media thumping their chests claiming they had registered a victory. However, the fanfare was short-lived after Tinafierce shared a letter from Vision Group in September 2020 detailing why the show was suspended and the two were not mentioned anywhere. She was pinned for breach of code of ethics/minimum standards of broadcasting and promoting inflammatory/ hate speech – accusing a minister of favouritism.