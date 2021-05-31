Bad Black expecting fifth child

By Ahmad Muto

According to city socialite Bad Black, she expecting her baby number five this year, while also preparing for her wedding set for the Island of Zanzibar. She said this year is going to be full of surprises and this is going to be one of them as she tends towards her target of 10 children.

“I am going to surprise all of you this whole year. This will be my fifth. My plan is to have 10 children because I love kids, they make me happy. And being a mother is beautiful, my youngest is already able to walk and talk giving me the will to work,” she said. This will be her first child with her fiancée Asha who proposed to her early this month.

She revealed that at 26 years, he is seven years her junior but besides that, he is maturely in every other aspect. She revealed in 2019 that one her baby daddies is a mzungu – her son Jonah’s father. City socialite Kim Swagga also has a daughter with her called Davina Kibirige. She made the revelation years after making the public believe her ex David Greenhalgh was the girl’s father.