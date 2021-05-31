BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Set for June 17

By Alex Balimwikungu

MultiChoice Nigeria, the organizers of Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have announced that the BBNaija LockDown Reunion Show will begin Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The BBNaija Reunion Show is done as part of preparations for the commencement of another season of the reality show, and fans will once again get to see their favourite ‘Lockdown geng’ on their DStv and GOtv screens.

As the sixth season gets set to take the center stage later in the year, the Reunion Show promises to be filled with drama as all 20 of the Lockdown housemates meet once again and get the opportunity to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other. The show will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and will revisit some of the highlights and memorable moments from the Season 5 edition that saw Laycon emerge winner.