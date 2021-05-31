Bobi & Bebe owe their success to Chameleone – Pallaso

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pallaso claims Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool built their career on the back of his brother, Jose Chameleone and therefore wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.

He reasons that Chameleone was a bigger brand than the two but they used the strategy of beef in an attempt to override him and establish themselves. “Beef benefited some people while others lost. Chameleone was way bigger than Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine. They used beef to ride on him and that’s how he lost and they gained. Beef disturbed him because evidently those two rode on his fame,” he explained.

He adds though that they still failed to upset Chameleone’s status because he still reigns supreme with the biggest Swahili base despite giving them a firm foundation to establish themselves.

“Musically none of them reached as far as he did. So, if anybody lost, it was Chameleone. The industry gained, Bebe gained, Bobi gained. Chameleone has a great Swahili following. His biggest songs are Swahili songs – Valu valu, Mama mia, Badilisha, Jamila, Kipepewo, but these two people distracted him and he lost focus,” explains Pallaso.

In the early 2000s, it should be noted that Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine formed the Fire Base crew and recorded a song titled ‘Funtula’ to diss Chameleone who replied with ‘Nekolela maali.’ Since then, the trio haven’t all been at peace at a single moment.