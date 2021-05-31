Cindy, Atiku in low-key Kukyala

By Ahmad Muto

Remember when Cindy said she learnt to keep her relationships private? Well, she did just that with her ‘Kukyala’ that happened over the weekend.

The singer’s fiancé, actor Joel Atiku visited her family in a lead up to their wedding that according to Cindy got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



She is yet to share the news on her social media platforms but photos started making rounds early on Monday, May 31 2021. The photos show a clean shaven Atiku donning a white tunic and blazer with Cindy in a traditional wear.

She revealed weeks ago that she wasn’t planning on having another baby out of wedlock while he replied to their critics that he wouldn’t mind if it ended in tears.

Atiku proposed to Cindy in early 2020 after three years of dating secretly. It should be noted that it is not the first time Cindy and ‘Kukyala’ have appeared in the same sentence. She had a similar ceremony with her ex, Ken Muyisa over four years ago. Later it was reported that Muyisa’s family failed to appreciate her.