My sister Aisha Alibhai trashed my music & denied me connections – Ahlam Lamu

By Ahmad Muto

Former media personality turned PR buff Aisha Alibhai has been accused by her sister and budding singer Ahlam Lamu of trashing her career choice and denying her the connections she established over the years.

She explained that when she started out, Aisha totally ignored her saying her involvement in the music industry was a passing fad that she would outgrow, therefore not worthy of anybody’s attention.

“My sister Aisha Alibhai has a lot of connections but never gave me any. She said my obsession with music was a phase that I was going to outgrow. She didn’t believe in me but here I am showing her I am doing it,” she said.



However, Lamu noted that she has now disproved Aisha by going all out, recording songs and making sure her videos are on TV. She has now softened. “I went out there on my own. So she now believes in the music, she reaches out. My new video ‘beautiful’ has Zahara Ahmad and Alibhai Ismail, that’s my dad and mum so they helped me write the song,” added Lamu.

Lamu was last week unveiled by Ali Alibhai’s Talent Africa Group as their new artiste at their office in Kololo