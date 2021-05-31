Sheebah’s arrogance at video shoot irks reporters

By Ahmad Muto

A section of media personalities that showed up at singer Sheebah Karungi’s video shoot for her collaboration with Sama Soulja titled ‘Njira Love’ have accused her of giving them a bad reception, and not showing interest in them.

The reporters who went to cover and speak to the artistes on Thursday, 27 May 2021 claim her pride got her dictating questions they were to consider and those to avoid when she took their interviews – which was only one. In contrast, Sama Soulja was free with all the reporters. During the interview, when they tried getting her to speak about Spice Diana, and her call days ago asking her to control her fans – the sheebaholics – she indicted reporters of always provoking wars among artistes and also stated that she has no control over her fans.

Some of the reporters have concluded that Spice Diana has managed to upset Sheebah because of her personality – receptive towards reporters and does not dictate questions prior to interviews. That it is the reason she has won a number of local awards lately with zero challenge from Sheebah.