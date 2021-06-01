Covid-19: Over 200 vaccinated as Corporate League resumes

By Alex Balimwikungu

The 19th edition of the corporate league kicked off on Sunday May, 30 2021 following clearance from the Ministry of Health and National Council of Sports (NCS).

Despite the early morning shower that drenched the pitch at Legends Grounds, Lugogo action was off the pitch as hundreds turned up to take the Covid-19 jabs courtesy of Kibuli Hospital.

A medical practitioner from Kibuli Hospital addresses the crowd before the vaccination exercise kicked off (Photo: courtesy)

With the country presently grappling with a new Covid-19 variant, the need for vaccination couldn’t be underscored. Julius Ikwete the Corporate League Vice chairman reveals that a total of 205 people were vaccinated on the day. He was optimistic that the vaccination exercise would also be pushed to the second outing in June.

A member of the corporate league gets a Covid-19 jab (Photo: Courtesy)

“On behalf of the corporate league, we are grateful to the member companies that sent in participants for the vaccination. Special thanks go to Team Kibuli Hospital for the vaccination and the first aid services offered,” Ikwete said

Corporate League Vice Chairman Julius Ikwete (R) addresses the gathering. He is flanked by League manager Jennifer Namugga (photo: courtesy)

Corporate league manager, Jennifer Namugga said she was impressed by the strict adherence to the SOPS and urged those who missed out on this chance to turn up at the next outing.

“We are happy to be back and we are also grateful that the fans heeded our advice and stayed away. We shall slowly incorporate them in when the time is right,: she said.

Two to tango: A Spear Motors player wades past an opponent during a corporate league game at Legends grounds on Sunday (Photo: courtesy)

A number of corporate league teams like UETCL, Xclusive cuttings, Spear Motors, Ison BPO, KFC among others participated. However, the 9intense competition was with the guest teams that made the day exuberant.

Kitunga Cranes Football Club were crowned champions in a hotly contested competition that had select sides from, Nganwa Eagles, Budo, SMACK, Mwiri. They defeated the Mwirians 3-2 in penalties after a stalemate.